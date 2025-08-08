MACC strengthens ties with Sarawak Ombudsman for governance

KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) reaffirmed its commitment to backing the Sarawak Ombudsman in improving governance and integrity.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that collaboration, including officer secondment and knowledge-sharing, began before the Ombudsman’s formation.

“Before the establishment of the Ombudsman, we had sent our officers to hold engagement sessions and for benchmarking in several countries,” he said.

Azam added that MACC officers with integrity expertise are already assisting the Sarawak Ombudsman.

He made these remarks after meeting the Sarawak Premier at Kompleks Satria Pertiwi.

The Sarawak Ombudsman Bill 2023 was passed on Nov 20, 2023, allowing public complaints against maladministration in state agencies.

The bill seeks to improve transparency, accountability, and public service efficiency.

Azam highlighted the uniqueness of Sarawak’s Ombudsman compared to other Malaysian states.

“Only Sarawak has its own Ombudsman, serving as a dedicated oversight body for governance,” he noted. - Bernama