MACC tables proposal for nationwide anti-corruption campaign

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (PPPR) has proposed a national anti-corruption campaign aimed at embedding long-term reform through governance and education.

In a statement today its chairman Datin Yasmin Ahmad Merican said the campaign would be spearheaded by MACC and focused on promoting integrity and moral values across all levels of society.

“The MACC seeks to foster a shared national vision across all segments of society to strengthen integrity and moral values for the benefit of future generations,“ she said.

The panel’s second meeting of the year also discussed recent findings from the Special Task Force on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), as well as matters concerning the MACC’s Governance Investigation Division.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) and PPPR ex-officio member Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman added that consultations with state governments were crucial for gathering feedback and developing more effective strategies for the proposed national campaign.