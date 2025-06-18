JERUSALEM: Air raid sirens were activated briefly across a large swath of northern Israel on Tuesday warning of an incoming barrage of Iranian missiles, the military said.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,“ the military said in the seventh such warning since midnight (2100 GMT on Monday).

Israeli authorities issued a statement around 15 minutes later saying residents could leave their shelters, with no reports of strikes published by officials.

Israeli media is subject to strict restrictions from the military censor.

The latest warning of the day came hours after a previous barrage from Iran targeted the coastal hub of Tel Aviv and the north.

Israel’s sophisticated air defence systems have been largely successful in intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.

At least 24 people have been killed and 592 wounded in Iran’s attacks on Israel, according to the prime minister’s office.

As of Sunday, Israeli attacks had killed at least 224 people and wounded more than 1,200 in Iran, the health ministry there said.

The deaths include top military commanders and nuclear scientists.