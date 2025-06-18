BUTTERWORTH: The General Operations Force (PGA) has seized 9,053 boxes of firecrackers worth RM8.16 million and detained a man during a raid on a warehouse in the Seberang Perai Tengah industrial area earlier on Tuesday (June 17).

GOF Northern Brigade Commander SAC Shahrum Hashim said the operation was led by the Task Force of Company C, Battalion 1, GOF Bukit Kayu Hitam, after the warehouse was found to be storing the items without valid permits.

“A local man was detained at the scene and we prevented the illegal stockpiling of firecrackers, which posed a serious safety hazard,” he said in a statement tonight.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the firecrackers had been transported from Port Klang, Selangor and were intended for distribution across northern Peninsular Malaysia.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.