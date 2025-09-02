KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will summon 18 more individuals for statements to assist in the investigation into corruption and money laundering involving a financial consulting firm under Op Sky.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said so far, statements have been recorded from 39 individuals in connection with the case.

“A total of 18 identified individuals will be called soon to have their statements recorded,” he said when contacted today.

Azam said the investigation is still ongoing, and the Commission requires time to complete the probe.

He also said that collaboration with several banks is underway to obtain relevant documents related to loans taken by identified clients.

Last Friday, the MACC recorded statements from three celebrities linked to the financial consulting firm after they were suspected of receiving payments of up to RM400,000 over one to two years as brand ambassadors for promotional purposes.

In the Op Sky operation last month, the MACC uncovered corruption and money laundering activities involving a financial consulting firm and bank officers from several financial institutions.

The operation, conducted by the MACC Anti-Money Laundering Division in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals in raids at 24 locations, including residences and offices around the Klang Valley.

To date, 27 individuals have been arrested, including 18 bank officers, eight employees of the financial consulting firm and a civilian. All of them have been released on MACC bail.

During the operation, the MACC seized about 4,000 documents and froze 98 bank accounts involving more than RM17 million.