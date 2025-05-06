KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) aims to utilise creative platforms such as documentaries, films, and theatre to broaden its approach in educating the public on corruption prevention.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, in a statement, said that corruption prevention education through these creative channels would focus on the MACC’s role in enforcement, procurement, and the leakage of public funds.

According to him, efforts to educate the public on procurement and misappropriation of public funds must be conducted continuously and disseminated frequently and repeatedly so that the public becomes aware of the MACC’s role.

“Although Malaysians are becoming more aware of corruption issues, we as the enforcement body for corruption-related laws must continue to engage on the ground so that the presence of the MACC can be felt by the public,” he said.

According to the statement, Azam said this when chairing the second MACC Directors’ Meeting for 2025 in Genting Highlands today.

Azam also stressed the need for the MACC’s Community Education Division (PenMas) to intensify impactful education programmes and reach out to the people.

In addition, he expressed his gratitude for the trust and support shown by MACC personnel in particular, and the government in general, for entrusting him once again to lead the commission.

He also called on all MACC staff to continue instilling values of patriotism and loyalty in line with the General Circular No. 1 of 2025 on the Cultivation of Patriotism and Loyalty among Civil Servants, launched by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar on March 21.

Also present at the meeting were MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, Deputy Chief Commissioner (Management and Professionalism) Datuk Indera Junipah Wandi, as well as senior directors and MACC directors from across the country.