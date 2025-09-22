MACC uncovers diesel smuggling syndicate with RM247 million losses

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has uncovered a diesel smuggling and money laundering syndicate operating in Sabah and Sarawak through a special operation codenamed Ops Karen.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that the organised criminal activities resulted in estimated government revenue losses of RM247 million over a ten-year period.

The integrated operation was conducted under the Multi Agency Task Force led by MACC in collaboration with the Inland Revenue Board, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, and the Marine Department.

Twenty-one members of the MACC Anti-Corruption Tactical Squad carried out the high-risk raid with cooperation from the Malaysian Armed Forces, which deployed helicopters and combat boats to intercept vessels.

Approximately one hundred MACC officers were mobilised to ensure the operation’s success according to Azam during a special press conference at MACC headquarters.

The operation led to the arrest of six individuals, including two people with the Datuk title, comprising four directors and two managers of a company holding a valid diesel supply licence.

Thirty-six witnesses had their statements recorded to assist investigations under Sections 16, 17, 17A and 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

MACC froze 498 bank accounts amounting to RM110 million and seized assets including five vessels worth RM52 million and 4.5 million litres of diesel valued at RM9.7 million.

Additional seizures included seventeen luxury cars worth RM5.6 million, forty plots of land valued at RM11.3 million, and nine luxury watches worth RM1.2 million.

Authorities also confiscated a 500-gram gold bar valued at RM260,500 and RM156,479 in foreign currencies, bringing total seizures to RM190.8 million.

Azam revealed that the syndicate was believed to have been protected by secret societies that assisted in smuggling diesel from fishing areas in Sarawak.

The government expects recovery to double the RM247 million loss after investigation concludes through fines, penalties, and tax arrears.

Companies involved may face action including asset seizure, licence revocation, and blacklisting by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry in addition to legal action. – Bernama