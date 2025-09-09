MACC unveils latest prominent cases

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has lifted the lid on a string of high-profile probes, detailing millions of ringgit in seized assets, looming prosecutions and investigations reaching into the highest levels of politics, business and the civil service.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the latest operations underscored progress in asset recovery but also the difficulty of translating investigations into criminal prosecutions, with several cases still awaiting decisions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and DPP.

Addressing allegations that a company linked to Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador obtained approval to explore minerals in Sabah, Azam said an application was conditionally approved by Sabah Mineral Management but subsequently cancelled in March 2025 after the firm failed to submit required documents.

“No exploration was carried out and no criminal or governance issues were found. The case is closed,” he said, adding that investigators recorded statements from state officials and relevant parties before the DPP decided no charges could be pursued under the MACC Act 2009 or the Penal Code.

Three Sabah state assemblymen, including Datuk Albert Tei, have been charged, while decisions on others remain pending with the AGC.

On another case, he said RM170 million seized in a probe linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was declared government property after the High Court on Sept 8 allowed MACC’s forfeiture application, which went uncontested by the respondents.

“This means the money has officially become government property and the process to transfer it into the consolidated fund will begin immediately,” he said, adding that the DPP has not decided whether any party would face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, a Kuala Lumpur City Hall grade JUSA B officer was arrested along with three businessmen over alleged corruption in the sale of assets tied to city hall projects.

Investigators seized more than RM17.5 million across 37 accounts, RM1.15 million in cash, foreign currencies, luxury handbags and shoes and two vehicles.

“The probe is almost complete and (the findings) will be submitted to the DPP with proposed charges.”

On corporate matters, MACC confirmed it reached an agreement with Sapura Energy Berhad’s lawyers to recover RM12 million linked to a 2018 transaction. The sum will be forfeited and returned to the government, while a separate overseas probe continues.

Azam also provided an update on Op Sohor, which led to the arrest of five senior army officers and six civilians. Investigations are complete, with four officers set to face charges, one to face disciplinary action by the Defence Ministry and the six civilians still under review.

Separately, Op Sky, involving bank officers accused of corruption, has concluded. Azam said about 20 officers would be charged in court by late September or early October.

He also said investigations into former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are ongoing, with assets in the UK under review.

He added that while MACC leads investigations, the authority to prosecute lies with the DPP and AGC.

“We are the executive officers. Prosecution is independent, and we cannot control their timeline.”