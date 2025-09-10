PKR condemns Israeli attack in Qatar and calls for UN action

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has demanded the United Nations General Assembly suspend and ultimately terminate Israel’s membership following its bombing attack in Qatar.

The party’s International Affairs Bureau stated these firm measures should mirror actions previously taken against South Africa’s apartheid regime.

PKR strongly condemned what it called the uncivilised and barbaric action of the Israeli regime in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“This attack is not only a form of military aggression against a sovereign territory but also an international act of terrorism, and a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,“ it said.

The party declared the attack constitutes a violation of a nation’s sovereign rights as guaranteed by the Montevideo Convention of 1933 and the basic principle of non-intervention in international relations.

Israel bombed buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau who were in Doha for talks on Tuesday.

“This attack once again proves that the Israeli Zionist regime poses a serious threat to international peace,“ read the statement.

PKR urged Malaysia and the global community to stand firm against what it described as tyranny and defend Palestinian rights while upholding international law principles.

The party called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to immediately convene an emergency meeting to strongly condemn Israel’s reported attack.

PKR stressed that the OIC must coordinate diplomatic, political, and economic measures in response to what it called Zionist arrogance.

The party further called on all nations to expand boycotts against Israel in political, economic, trade, sports, and cultural forms until the regime ceases crimes against humanity. – Bernama