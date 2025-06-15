ALOR SETAR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers are encouraged to adopt new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to strengthen efforts in combating corruption.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman said the use of AI aligns with the vision of MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, who consistently emphasises the importance of using new technologies to tackle increasingly complex corruption crimes.

“New officers are also encouraged to use the latest technologies in their daily assignments, as investigative challenges have become more demanding in today’s digital era. At the same time, it is important to maintain discipline in their work,” he said at the Kedah MACC director handover of duties ceremony here today.

Datuk Nazli Rasyid Sulong, previously Community Education Division (PenMas) director , has been appointed the new Kedah MACC director, succeeding Datuk Ahmad Nizam Ismail, who now heads PenMas effective May 23.

Azmi said that under Ahmad Nizam’s leadership since Feb 2, 2024, the Kedah MACC has achieved numerous successes and urged the new director to continue the agency’s excellence.

“The Kedah MACC is also urged to continue fostering relations with other state government agencies to enhance cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Nizam said various community programmes were conducted during his tenure to bring the MACC closer to the people and instil the values of integrity and anti-corruption.

“I hope Kedah MACC will continue to succeed and achieve even greater accomplishments in the future. I will always pray for the best for all of you, keep upholding integrity,” he said.