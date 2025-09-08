MADA plans new padi cultivation areas to replace land for development projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muda Agricultural Development Authority plans to establish new padi cultivation areas under its MADA Plus initiative to replace existing fields designated for state development projects.

MADA chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh stated this move aligns with the Kedah Development Plan 2035 and the State Economic Planning Division’s development strategy involving over 15,000 hectares of padi land.

The MADA Plus programme will involve areas outside MADA’s current jurisdiction with irrigation management handled by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

Authorities have submitted applications covering 39 schemes totalling 10,038.4 hectares for the new cultivation areas.

Five schemes covering 1,531.4 hectares have reached the final approval stage with the state executive council according to official statements.

Key affected areas include Jitra, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar and Yan districts due to ongoing development projects.

MADA identifies potential replacement areas outside its current jurisdiction including Pokok Sena, Kubang Pasu and several other locations.

Nearly 10,000 hectares of padi land under MADA supervision have been identified as potential conversion sites for housing and industrial developments.

The authority currently manages approximately 100,000 hectares of padi fields while actively expanding cultivation areas beyond traditional zones.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently confirmed federal government approval for converting padi field status in Kedah’s urban areas for housing and industrial development. – Bernama