SANDAKAN: MADANI Communities must become communities that understand 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues and be capable of tackling slander and fake news related to the government.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said to realise this, MADANI Communities - multiracial volunteer bodies managed by the Information Department (Japen) - are reminded to verify information before spreading it publicly, and to play their role as proper delivery channels.

“Don’t normalise, copy information and then spread without verifying beforehand. Spreading fake news can land you in prison, spreading untrue things can result in hefty fines, so we have to issue reminders.

“Tell the public not to be easily deceived by information they get, we want to spread what’s true,” he said during the 2025 Sabah Zone Series 1 MADANI Community Retreat Programme Discussion Session here today.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Japen director-general Julina Johan, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and Sabah Japen director Jainisah Mohd Noor also attended the session, along with about 500 participants from 109 MADANI Communities throughout Sabah.

Fahmi also reminded everyone to be careful with the newest tactics of using links that look like wedding invitations employed by scammers.

“There are individuals who sent links that seem to be their children’s banquet invitation, but when I asked for the screenshot of the invitation, they asked me to click the link.

“I have asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to look for the individual, and they immediately deleted the link... so I advise everyone to please be cautious, scammers are very shrewd,” he added.