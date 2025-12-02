KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 95 MADANI Cooperative and Entrepreneur Sales (JMKU) programmes have been held nationwide to date, recording sales of RM8.5 million, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said nearly 25,000 entrepreneurs have benefited from the programme, aimed at easing financial burdens and the cost of living.

Regarding the variation in discounts offered under the programme, he explained that it depends on several factors, including location.

“In my constituency in Sungai Buloh, we have the cheapest MADANI sales in the country, with a 50 per cent discount offered. However, I personally covered the cost. So, if we want more discounts, perhaps we can allocate from our own (members of parliament’s) funds,“ he said when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah).

Meanwhile, Ramanan said the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), through its agencies, remains committed to strengthening the cooperative movement in line with the Malaysian Cooperative Transformation Plan (TransKoM) 2021-2025 and the Malaysian Cooperative Policy (DaKoM) 2030.

He said various initiatives have been undertaken by the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) to enhance the success of the cooperative movement, including providing financing facilities of up to RM200,000 through the SKM Revolving Capital Fund for eligible cooperatives to expand their business activities.

“KUSKOP is also implementing the Business Development Through Cooperatives Programme to help cooperatives enhance their capacity and capability in business, including offering financial incentives of up to RM300,000 to eligible cooperatives,“ he said.

Ramanan said the Cooperative Institute of Malaysia offers training and guidance programmes for cooperatives in leadership, financial management, and entrepreneurship.