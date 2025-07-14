MADANI economy boosts military camp income and downstream industries

GEORGE TOWN: The Madani Economy programme implemented in military camps nationwide has successfully generated additional income for armed forces families while supporting downstream industries, including food security.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the initiatives, backed by a RM10 million allocation and executed with the Higher Education Ministry, demonstrate the government’s commitment to economic growth and sustainability within the defence community.

Projects such as stingless bee honey and oyster mushroom farming at Sungai Ara Camp in Bayan Lepas not only provide financial benefits but also engage military families, particularly as personnel prepare for peacekeeping missions.

“Preparedness involves not just assets but also personnel and their families. We recognise the sacrifices of the Malaysian Armed Forces and prioritise their welfare,“ Mohamed Khaled said during a visit to the camp.

The stingless bee honey initiative, developed with Universiti Sains Malaysia, employs log hives and biotechnology for systematic farming.

Meanwhile, the oyster mushroom project, a collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Perlis, uses controlled-environment cultivation to ensure high-quality yields.

Mohamed Khaled also inspected operational readiness and distributed RM500 in aid to 15 chronically ill personnel and family members.

Senior defence officials, including Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, attended the event. - Bernama