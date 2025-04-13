MADANI gov’t pledges support for minority cultures

PENGKALAN HULU: The Ministry of National Unity will introduce more programmes which promote public understanding of Malaysia’s diverse cultural celebrations, including those of minority communities, such as the Siamese, to ensure national harmony.

Its Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said cultural heritage served as a bridge to unite the people as one nation, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or cultural background.

“This is the role of our ministry - we celebrate all festivities as a sign of respect for the diversity in this country.

“We must understand that Malaysia is home to several ethnic groups, each with its own unique culture - and it is something we embrace and celebrate,“ he said when met after officiating the 2025 national-level Songkran Celebration, in Kampung Tasek, today.

Also present was the president of the Siamese Association of Malaysia, Sam Maark Suvanphet.

Aaron said that fostering an understanding of the country’s rich cultural diversity would help cultivate greater awareness among Malaysians, ultimately paving the way for a more united and harmonious nation.

He said that the MADANI Government, under Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has allocated RM1 million in MADANI Budget 2025, to carry out initiatives to preserve the culture and language of the Siamese community in Malaysia.

Aaron added that this was crucial, not only for strengthening unity and nation-building, but also to ensure that all ethnic groups in Malaysia - including minority communities - receive rightful recognition for their contributions to the nation.

The three-day Songkran festival, which began on April 11, was enlivened with a variety of exciting activities, including a traditional Songkran parade, cultural exhibition, and traditional food display.

Also featured were cultural performances (dance, art and music), traditional games, competitions and water-splashing activities, as well as social and artistic programmes with the local community.