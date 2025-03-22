IPOH: The Special Financial Aid (BKK) for Aidilfitri to religious officials announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday proves that the government appreciates the role played by them.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the assistance of RM250 to Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) class teachers, takmir teachers, imams, bilals, mosque caretakers, janitors, and custodians is proof of the government’s appreciation for their efforts in improving the teachings of Islam.

“Alhamdulillah, 2025 started very well with the increase in civil servant salaries, followed by the BKK Aidilfitri, not only for civil servants, retirees including pensioned and non-pensioned veterans but also the religious community,” he told a press conference after opening the In-Service Training (LADAP) for Teachers of Maahad Al-Ummah Government-Aided Religious Schools (SABK) and the MADANI Ihsan Programme near here today.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that the Aidilfitri BKK would be paid next week involving 70,000 recipients with an allocation of RM17 million.

Earlier, Zulkifli, in his speech, said that Muslim teachers play a crucial role in guiding students to uphold and promote Islam as a religion of peace and compassion, in line with the government’s vision.

“Educators serve as role models of good character and morality, reflecting the true essence of Islam, as demonstrated by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The principle of wasatiyyah (moderation) remains the foundation for addressing differences in thought among Muslims in this country, in line with the Maqasid Syariah and the beliefs of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah,“ he said.

He said the concept of ​​​​Malaysia MADANI that the government is championing today not only promotes moderation in thinking and action but also calls for unity of a multi-racial society.

At the event, Zulkifli also presented a touch screen and interactive whiteboard (Smartboard) donated by Taqwa Foundation of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to SABK Maahad Al-Ummah and Aidilfitri packs to 50 ‘asnaf’ students at the school.