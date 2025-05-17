KUCHING: The replacement and expansion works for Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Saribas in Debak, Betong have been completed and are now ready for use, following the handover ceremony held today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the RM10.15 million project started on March 21, 2023, and the completion certificate was issued on March 4, 2025.

He added that the project scope included building an indoor hall, two new classrooms, a visual arts education room, and two teacher housing units.

“The project design incorporates the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) approach, ensuring the building not only meets educational needs but is also sustainable, resilient, and accessible for all, including persons with disabilities (PwDs).

“The implementation of this project demonstrates the MADANI Government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the education ecosystem by providing modern and conducive infrastructure, especially in rural areas,” he said in a statement here today.