KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the MADANI Government remains committed to planning and implementing all efforts to strengthen the country’s economy and the people’s socio-economic development.

Sharing on Facebook, he said the government is also enhancing the country’s image as the ASEAN Chairman this year for the common prosperity of the region.

Anwar said the visits of three foreign leaders to Malaysia, namely Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba this week are meaningful for the country towards a new chapter of cooperation.

“Alhamdulillah, a meaningful and productive week for Malaysia when we receive visits from leaders of friendly countries Singapore, Indonesia and Japan.

“Apart from further strengthening the close relationship that has already been established, the meetings and discussions are focused on a new chapter of cooperation that benefits the people and the country,“ he said in the post.

Malaysia officially assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025, marking its fifth time holding the position, having previously held the position in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.