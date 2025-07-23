Madani govt initiatives ease rakyat’s burden, say state leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: State leaders have welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s latest initiatives, calling them a clear sign of the Madani government’s dedication to alleviating the people’s financial burdens.

The measures include a one-off RM100 aid under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme and a reduction in RON95 petrol prices.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the aid, though modest, would significantly help vulnerable groups. “For those in need, this is a meaningful gift that eases daily struggles,“ he stated after chairing the state exco meeting in Seremban.

He also praised the expansion of the Madani Rahmah Sales programme, now allocated RM600 million, as a strategic move to boost affordability.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof announced plans to leverage the additional public holiday on Sept 15 for tourism activities.

“This sector will be a new economic driver, covering land, air, and sea experiences,“ he said outside the State Legislative Assembly.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari highlighted the broader economic impact of the RM2 billion SARA allocation. “While RM100 may seem small, the collective spending will stimulate local businesses,“ he explained.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow acknowledged the aid’s significance despite fiscal constraints but urged more structural support for businesses and job creation.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and Kedah’s Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor both thanked the federal government, with the latter succinctly stating, “Alhamdulillah for the RM100 and fuel price cut.”

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan stressed the timing was crucial as households grapple with inflation. – Bernama