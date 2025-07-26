MADANI govt upholds freedom of speech, says Saifuddin Nasution

ALOR SETAR: The Madani government remains steadfast in upholding the Federal Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of speech, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

He emphasized that his ministry did not overreact to the recent assembly in Kuala Lumpur, respecting court rulings on police notification exemptions.

“When the court says there’s no need to notify the police, we go along with it,” Saifuddin Nasution told reporters after launching the Kedah Contingent Children Interview Centre (CIC).

The event was also attended by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Home Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Awang Alik Jeman.

The minister questioned the opposition’s approach, asking whether they preferred to act outside Parliament rather than within it.

“If the opposition truly respects democratic principles, do they want to act outside Parliament or inside Parliament?” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution argued that assemblies outside Parliament have little impact compared to formal legislative processes.

“In Parliament, the Prime Minister has opened up the opportunity fully, and the opposition can table a motion of no confidence. The Prime Minister even said their motion would be prioritized, yet after five days of parliamentary sessions, there’s silence,” he added.

He urged the opposition to use democratic channels properly if they seek change. “If they understand the democratic process and want to topple someone, it should be done through Parliament. Instead, we see noise outside about gatherings. The people must decide—do they want democracy or just unrest?”

The minister also warned against negative economic repercussions. “Do they want to paint an ugly picture and scare investors just as the economy is improving?” he asked. - Bernama