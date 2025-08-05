Johor probes foreign car filling RON95 petrol into plastic container

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in Johor has launched an investigation after a foreign-registered vehicle was caught filling subsidised RON95 petrol into a plastic container at a local petrol station.

Johor KPDN confirmed in a Facebook post that enforcement officers conducted an inspection following the viral incident. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage, obtained the driver’s purchase receipt, and interviewed the petrol station owner.

“Johor KPDN has met with the station owner and issued a stern warning to prevent such incidents from recurring. A case has been opened under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ the statement read.

Individuals found guilty of misusing subsidised fuel face fines of up to RM1 million, imprisonment for up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders risk fines up to RM3 million or five years in jail. Companies may be fined up to RM2 million, increasing to RM5 million for subsequent violations.

KPDN urged the public to report any misuse of controlled goods and subsidies to authorities for swift action.

The incident gained attention after a photo circulated online showing a Singapore-registered luxury vehicle filling RON95 petrol into a plastic container in Iskandar Puteri. - Bernama