MAF conducted full investigation of disturbance incident at Wisma Transit

PORT DICKSON: A full investigation was conducted by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) regarding the recent disturbance involving a group of Palestinians at Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur recently.

Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman said the disturbance involving a group of Palestinians was an isolated case that will be dealt with professionally and empathetically.

“Those involved are still receiving continuous treatment at the HAT Tuanku Mizan, and out of a total of 41 people, there are now only four people who are still receiving further treatment at the hospital. It is our priority to make sure that they get the best treatment until they fully recover,“ he told reporters after celebrating the 91st MAF Day 2024 at Segenting Camp here.

He said this when commenting on a viralled video on social media showing some Palestinians causing a commotion in Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur.

On Aug 16, a group of 41 injured Palestinians, along with 86 of their relatives from Cairo, Egypt arrived in Malaysia for treatment.

The Palestinian patients are receiving treatment at the HAT Tuanku Mizan in Kuala Lumpur, while their relatives are being placed in a transit location provided by the Ministry of Defence.

Mohamad said the security factor for the Palestinians here is the country’s priority, given that they have come here to seek treatment.

“When they go out without supervision, we are worried that something undesirable will happen, therefore every time they go out, we will conduct surveillance. However, they have apologised to Malaysians for this incident and we will continue to provide assistance to them,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad said the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT 850-11) team, stationed in Lebanon is safe and the decision to bring back officers and members was fully subject to the instructions from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

He said until now the national MALBATT team has been instructed to stop all patrolling operations and logistics movements, as well as to remain in their respective locations to ensure the safety of all members.

“Bunker protection procedures have been activated according to the established security protocols until the situation is back under control,” he also said.

“We will continue to monitor the developments of the situation in South Lebanon, especially the security aspect of the personnel to ensure that the measures taken are in line with the current operational and security requirements.”

He added that the MAF remains committed in supporting peace efforts under the auspices the UN and will continue to assess the situation from time to time.