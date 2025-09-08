MAF MADANI economic initiative targets RM604,000 income from agricultural projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Economic Project for Malaysian Armed Forces personnel is projected to generate RM604,000 in income over the next 30 months through agricultural initiatives.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced that the project will produce up to nine tonnes of crops annually across 90 military camps nationwide.

The initiative involves families of MAF members through the Armed Forces Family Welfare Association, with the government allocating RM10 million following high demand during trial phases.

Boustead Plantations Berhad will cover half the cost of building beehouses for the stingless bee honey project while the government funds the remaining portion.

The project began with 22 camps and will expand to 90 camps within two and a half years through phased implementation.

Harvests from the project will be purchased by Boustead Plantations, an LTAT subsidiary, for processing into value-added products that provide returns to MAF personnel.

Additional agricultural activities include herbal planting projects featuring crops such as pandan, lemongrass and ulam raja.

Kem Mahkota Kluang has emerged as one of the earliest production sites, already providing moderate income to approximately 20 participating families.

The minister expressed hope that the initiative would create economic opportunities for MAF personnel and contribute to national food security.

This programme ensures military camps benefit from government economic planning while building a complete agricultural ecosystem for future expansion. – Bernama