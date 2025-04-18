TAPAH: Malaysia is prepared to withdraw the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) medical team deployed to Myanmar should their safety be compromised, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said Malaysia would not compromise on the safety of its personnel and had conveyed this firm stance to his Myanmar counterpart, U Than Swe.

“Malaysia has received the green light ... and I personally urged the Myanmar side to stand down. When the country is facing a disaster, they should not be engaging in conflict. If I hear of or find any issues that could endanger the safety of our team, we will not hesitate to withdraw them.

“I have also informed my ASEAN and UN counterparts — we will pull out. So they (Myanmar) must not, under any circumstances, neglect the safety of our team,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman, told reporters this after campaigning with BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir at the Capati Perak stall here today.

Mohamad stressed that the humanitarian mission does not signify Malaysia’s recognition of the current Myanmar government, but is purely intended to assist the people of Myanmar who are facing severe devastation.

Malaysia deployed the MAF medical team to Myanmar today under the Humanitarian Assistance Operation (Operasi Starlight III) following a powerful earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

The 69-member team comprises 16 officers and 53 personnel from various specialisations, including the Forward Anaesthesia and Surgical Team (FAST) from the Malaysian Field Hospital, elements from the Royal Army Engineers Regiment (RAJD) and security teams.

The field hospital will operate in the Sagaing region, with the possibility of relocation depending on the situation on the ground.