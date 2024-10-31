MAF won’t compromise in UPNM cadet officer bullying case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will not compromise with any parties involved in the case where a cadet officer at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), Sungai Besi, is believed to have been bullied and abused by a senior student.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman said MAF is conducting a thorough investigation into the case.

“MAF takes such issues seriously and will not protect anyone involved in this case,“ he said briefly when contacted here today.

Yesterday, MAF issued a statement saying that it is investigating the case at the Military Training Academy (ALK), UPNM, where a senior allegedly pressed a hot iron to the cadet officer’s chest, leaving burn marks, as circulated on social media.

According to the statement, the case is currently under investigation at the ALK-UPNM level.