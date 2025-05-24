PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian youths have been urged to participate in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the field of agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), which offers free education in modern agriculture aligned with current industry demands.

MAFS Capacity and Training Development Division director Hizatul Haliza Hashim said the TVET in agriculture would create broad career opportunities, positioning the nation’s youth as a vital pillar in ensuring Malaysia’s food security.

She said that 16 accredited centres under MAFS currently offer free TVET in agriculture programmes, including the Kolej Pertanian Malaysia, Kedah; the Institut Latihan Mekanisasi dan Automasi Peladang (ILMAP) in Kelantan, and the Institut Veterinar Malaysia in Johor.

“The tuition fees at these 16 agricultural training institutes are fully sponsored. We also provide a monthly allowance of RM200 for students pursuing skills certificate-level programmes. In addition, food, beverages, accommodation, and necessary equipment are fully covered by the government.

“I call on youth across the country to seize this opportunity, to join us in the TVET in agriculture field under MAFS. Youths are the next generation, and theirr involvement is crucial to ensuring the country’s food security,” she said when met recently.

She added that the TVET in agriculture is open to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders, aged 18 to 25, offering training in various skill areas such as crop cultivation, ruminant farming, rice production, and freshwater aquaculture.

To ensure the relevance of each programme, she said that MAFS continuously reviews and updates the curriculum in line with the evolving needs and demands of the agriculture industry.

“We actively engage with industry players to gather feedback on current workforce needs. The curriculum is reviewed and updated every five years, or sooner, if necessary, particularly in this era of rapid technological advancement. This ensures that the training remains relevant and aligned with industry demands.

She said that the ministry also collaborates closely with university experts to further strengthen the quality and relevance of the programmes.

Last Thursday, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, when speaking at the MAFS’ 13th Agricultural Convocation, said that the employability rate of agricultural TVET graduates from institutes and training centres under the ministry rose to 78.1 per cent in 2023, up from 72.3 percent in 2022.

Mohamad expressed optimism that this rate would continue to grow and surpass the target of more than 80 percent.

At the convocation, a total of 448 graduates received certificates and diplomas, including the Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM), Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM), Agricultural Certificate, Malaysian Veterinary Health Certificate and Fisheries Certificate.