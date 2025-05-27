KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit as exceptional in the context of Southeast Asia.

He highlighted the presence of ASEAN leaders alongside representatives from the region’s most dynamic GCC countries as a testament to the growing mutual trust and friendship between the two blocs.

Anwar hailed the summit as an extraordinary milestone in regional diplomacy with the Gulf countries, aimed at further deepening political, economic, and strategic ties between the two regions.

“This is, in our experience in this region, quite extraordinary—to be able to bring in not only ASEAN leaders but also the most dynamic GCC countries to this region,

“...to work together, build on trust, cooperation, and true friendship. With that, I have the pleasure of declaring the second ASEAN-GCC Summit open,” he said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during his opening address at the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

Anwar said the summit builds on the foundations laid during the inaugural ASEAN-GCC Summit in Riyadh in 2023, affirming that continued engagement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening ties between the two regional groupings.

“Your presence is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering stronger bonds between our two regions and further enhancing our strategic ties,” he added.

As the key meeting of the ASEAN Summit 2025, Anwar said the chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, reflects the aspiration for growth that is equitable, people-centred, and forward-looking—values that align closely with both ASEAN and the GCC.

“This theme aligns closely with the values shared by ASEAN and the GCC: stability through unity, prosperity through cooperation, and resilience through shared responsibility,” he said, noting that the GCC was ASEAN’s seventh largest trading partner in 2023, with US$130.7 billion (USW$1 = RM4.24) in trade and growing investment, reflecting confidence between the two regions.

Among the ASEAN leaders attending today’s event are the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah; Indonesia’s President, Prabowo Subianto; Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Manet; Laos Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone; Vietnam Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh; Philippine President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr; Singapore Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong; and Thailand Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Also attending are Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, as an observer, and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

Meanwhile, attending the summit from the GCC were the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa; and Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said; Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Farhan Al Saud; and UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, will also be in attendance.