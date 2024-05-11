MAFS to redevelop idle paddy fields to boost country’s rice SSR - Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) is focusing on the redevelopment of idle paddy fields, to enhance the national rice self-sufficiency ratio (SSR).

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said that the ministry has identified several areas of idle rice fields in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor, for this initiative.

“According to last year’s statistics, the SSR reached only 56.2 per cent, necessitating continued rice imports. We must consider what would happen if, one day, other countries cease their rice exports.

“In light of the current geopolitical tensions and unpredictable weather patterns, the potential for export restrictions cannot be dismissed,” he said during the National Water Consumers Group (KPA) Convention today.

He further noted that one of the reasons for the significant number of idle paddy fields is the migration of rural residents and the declining interest among the younger generation in paddy cultivation.

Meanwhile, Mohamad reiterated that MAFS will not interfere in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation of the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas).

He emphasised that the ministry will provide full cooperation and any necessary assistance required by the MACC during this investigation.

“I want to assure everyone that there is no need to worry about Nafas operations during this suspension. The organisation will continue to be managed by a team of skilled administrators,” he said.

On Oct 29, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the agency had launched an investigation into irregularities and leaks, related to the paddy fertiliser supply project of an agency under the ministry.

Following this, on Nov 1, Amir Matamin, the director-general of the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP), announced that the Nafas constitution had been suspended, effective immediately, to enhance the organisation’s governance and management.