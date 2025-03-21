PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has placed a firm order for 30 Boeing 737 aircraft, comprising 18 Boeing 737-8 and 12 Boeing 737-10 models and powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the order will see an option to buy an additional 30 aircraft to be delivered by 2030.

Anwar said the order by MAG is an investment that reaffirms the company’s commitment to continued growth and resilience.

“This milestone is not just about modernising the fleet but also fortifying Malaysia’s position as a key player in global aviation and strengthening our economic foundation in an increasingly competitive world. Aviation has always been a catalyst for economic progress, opening doors to trade, tourism and new opportunities,“ he said in his speech at the Document Exchange Ceremony for MAG’s Narrowbody Aircraft Replacement Order here today.

Anwar said MAG’s investment signifies the company’s commitment to progress and the future of air travel for all Malaysians. “The ripple effect will be felt across our economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike,“ he added.

For decades, Anwar said the national carrier Malaysia Airlines has been more than just an airline, where it is also a national icon, carrying Malaysia’s flag to every corner of the world.

“Equally significant, it is about giving every Malaysian a national carrier they can be proud of, one that upholds our Malaysia MADANI values of progress, fairness, and social harmony, while also championing sustainability and inclusivity. These principles are the foundation of our commitment to a stronger, more resilient, and future-ready Malaysia,“ he added.

Earlier, Anwar witnessed a symbolic document exchange between MAG, Boeing, and CFM International.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Khazanah Nasional managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir and Malaysia Aviation Group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail.