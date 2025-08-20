MAHA and HPPNK success show growing public interest in agriculture

PUTRAJAYA: The success of the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism exhibition and the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day demonstrates growing public interest in agriculture according to Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The Agriculture and Food Security Minister stated the next MAHA edition is expected to be more vibrant in visitor turnout and sales value.

Mohamad said last year’s MAHA drew over five million visitors with higher targets set for the next event.

He emphasized the government wants agriculture viewed as a main income source rather than part-time work.

The minister noted increasing youth participation in the agricultural sector during his National Month 2025 celebration speech.

MAHA 2024 marked its 100th edition with 5.5 million visitors and RM48.5 million in direct sales.

The event ran for twelve days at Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang from September 11-22 last year.

HPPNK 2025 in Sabah attracted over 500,000 visitors and generated sales exceeding RM15 million.

KPKM secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak said next MAHA will highlight technological advancements.

He mentioned high-quality seed production to boost yields and competitiveness as key focus areas.

Isham stated they want to raise MAHA quality through new technology and investment opportunities.

ICT-based programmes will be introduced to create more agropreneurs and optimize idle land.

The initiatives aim to tackle climate change challenges facing the agricultural sector.

MAHA remains a biennial event held at MAEPS Serdang with the latest edition in September 2024.

Isham confirmed subsidised local white rice in 10kg bags priced at RM26 remains available.

Poor households can now purchase up to five bags compared to two previously.

KPKM will discuss distributing 24 million bags of subsidised BPT over six months.

Discussions will occur at the National Action Council of Cost of Living Executive Committee Meeting.

Isham said discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will happen soon.

A final decision will be made at the NACCOL meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

On February 25, Padi and Rice Regulatory Division director-general Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd announced the subsidy plan.

Twenty-four million packs will be sold in Peninsular Malaysia from March 1.

The initiative will benefit 400,000 poor households across the region. - Bernama