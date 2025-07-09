MAHAR condemns abuse of Palestinian child detainees in Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR) has strongly condemned the systematic abuse of Palestinian children in Israeli detention, calling it a breach of international law and human rights.

The organisation described the treatment of minors as a grave injustice requiring immediate global intervention.

MAHAR adviser Nurul Izzah Anwar emphasised that no child should experience the trauma of forced detention.

“The targeting of children is not only a violation of international convention but also it is a stain on our shared humanity. We must act with urgency to stop this injustice,“ she said.

Reports from humanitarian groups reveal disturbing patterns of abuse, including physical violence during arrests, threats against families, and forced confessions.

MAHAR has demanded transparent investigations and accountability for those responsible.

The organisation urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ASEAN nations, and the international community to take diplomatic action.

It also called for independent monitoring of detention centres and enforcement of child protection laws in occupied territories.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has resulted in over 192,000 Palestinian casualties, mostly women and children. MAHAR’s statement highlights the urgent need for justice and protection for vulnerable detainees. - Bernama