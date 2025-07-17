Cleaner working for 13 years gets pay docked for unapproved one-day leave, tenders resignation

THERE are times when workplace loyalty does not pay off — no matter how good one is at their job.

Recently, a cleaner handed in her resignation after working for 13 years at a company that allegedly docked her pay for taking an unapproved day off.

According to a Malaysian woman on Threads, the cleaner had submitted her leave application to the Human Resources (HR) department a week in advance — and had done so properly.

“This is the first time I’ve encountered an HR team this toxic. Seriously, they are just cruel.

This HR team is a nightmare. There are three of them — and none of them are competent.

They treat the cleaner like she’s their maid. And it’s not just that — they go around gossiping about other staff too, even sharing people’s salaries, which are supposed to be confidential,” she claimed in her post.

Upset by the turn of events, the cleaner decided to resign from her position. Her resignation was processed immediately, and HR allegedly went on to find a replacement — without informing upper management.

Fortunately, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) got wind of the situation early on and refused to sign the appointment letter for the new cleaner.

The COO then escalated the matter to the managing director and explained the situation. The managing director reportedly instructed the HR department to reinstate the cleaner and to return the deducted salary.

“She’s been with us for years and has always done her job well,” said the managing director, according to the woman’s post.

The HR department reportedly did not take the decision well, and one of the HR staff allegedly remarked that they “did not care” when the cleaner did her work.

“Can you believe the audacity? Acting like the cleaner works for her personally, when it’s the company that pays her salary,” the woman added.