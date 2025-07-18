Brazil’s Lula condemns Trump’s tariff threat as blackmail

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has strongly criticised former US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 50% tariffs on Brazil, labelling it as “unacceptable blackmail.” The remarks came during a nationally televised address, escalating tensions between the two leaders.

Trump announced the proposed tariffs on July 9, citing Brazil’s legal actions against his ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro, as a “witch hunt.” The US also accused Brazil of unfair trade practices, though Brasília has expressed willingness to negotiate. If unresolved, the tariffs will take effect on August 1.

Lula accused Brazilian politicians supporting Trump’s stance of being “traitors to the homeland.” He reaffirmed Brazil’s sovereignty, stating, “Brazil has only one owner: the Brazilian people.” Meanwhile, Bolsonaro faces trial over alleged coup plotting following his 2022 election loss to Lula, with potential imprisonment of up to 40 years if convicted.

In a letter posted on Truth Social, Trump urged Lula’s government to “change course” and stop targeting Bolsonaro. He claimed Bolsonaro was suffering under an “unjust system” and defended his tariff policy as a response. Trump also raised concerns about free speech restrictions in Brazil, referencing the suspension of conservative platform Rumble.

Lula has framed Trump’s actions as foreign interference, rallying national unity against external pressure. Unlike previous US tariff threats, Brazil was not initially among nations facing high duties, making Trump’s politically charged announcement unusual.

Brazil has formally protested the proposed tariffs in a letter to US officials, expressing “indignation” over the move. The US currently maintains a trade surplus with Brazil, which has sought clarification on Washington’s specific grievances. - AFP