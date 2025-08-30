MAHB ordered to inspect KLIA2 electrical systems after outage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd has received instructions to conduct a comprehensive review of all electrical systems at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke issued this directive following yesterday’s power supply disruption caused by overheating wiring and cables.

“I directed MAHB to review the entire electric infrastructure so that if anything happens, our operations are not interrupted and electricity will always be supplied,” he stated in a Facebook video.

Loke emphasised the critical need for immediate backup system activation during any incident.

“They took 28 minutes to restore electricity supply, something that’s too long and too hard to accept,” he added.

MAHB confirmed the temporary disruption occurred due to a flashover incident involving cable termination.

The airport operator assured passengers that vital systems remained functional throughout the event. – Bernama