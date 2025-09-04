MAI launches first direct Yangon-Penang flight tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will receive its inaugural direct flight from Yangon, Myanmar tomorrow via Myanmar Airways International (MAI), a move expected to boost tourism between the two regions.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the flight from Yangon is scheduled to arrive at Penang International Airport at 6pm and will operate twice weekly - on Mondays and Thursdays, with same-day return flights.

We’ve been working on establishing this new route for several months, and we’re proud to welcome MAI’s first direct flight to Penang. This reflects growing confidence in the state’s potential as a regional hub,” he said after attending a MAI briefing session with travel agents here today.

Despite a recent earthquake in Myanmar, Wong said operations at Yangon International Airport remain unaffected as the epicentre was located over 600 kilometres away. However, he noted that passenger numbers may see a slight impact due to the incident.

Wong said the new route is expected to enhance connectivity and cooperation in tourism, investment, education, and healthcare between Penang and Myanmar.

He added that in addition to Penang, MAI already operates daily direct flights from Yangon to Kuala Lumpur, and flight frequency to Penang is expected to increase in the future.

“Penang is a leading medical tourism destination in Malaysia, receiving hundreds of thousands of international patients every year, including many from Myanmar,” he said.

He highlighted that Penang’s private hospitals offer high-quality medical care at affordable rates, making Myanmar one of the state’s key markets for medical tourism, with significant growth potential.

Apart from healthcare, Penang also holds strong appeal in education, business events, and manufacturing, further reinforcing its status as a strategic destination for both tourists and investors from Myanmar.

Penang is now connected to 20 major cities across Asia and the Middle East via direct flights, with Yangon becoming the 21st destination.