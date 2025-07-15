Malaysia to lead ASEAN power grid implementation from 2025

KUCHING: Malaysia is poised to take a leading role in the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) initiative, with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof confirming that implementation could begin as early as next year.

The country’s advanced infrastructure and existing cross-border electricity connections position it as a key player in the regional energy integration project.

Fadillah, who also serves as Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, highlighted Malaysia’s progress during the International Energy Week 2025.

He noted that key decisions on the APG roadmap will be finalised at the 43rd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) in Kuala Lumpur this October.

“The roadmap has been presented and received agreement in principle. If all goes well, implementation will begin as early as next year, subject to endorsement by ASEAN leaders,” he said.

Malaysia already has operational interconnections with Thailand, Laos, and Singapore in Peninsular Malaysia, while Sarawak is linked to West Kalimantan.

Plans are underway to extend the grid to Sabah and eventually connect with the southern Philippines, creating a loop in Borneo.

Fadillah emphasised the need for regulatory alignment among ASEAN member states to ensure seamless integration.

The APG, launched in 1997, aims to fully interconnect the region’s power infrastructure by 2045. – Bernama