Selangor MB clarifies SIP operator selection via open tender involving 26 firms

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has reiterated that the selection of Rantaian Mesra Sdn Bhd as the operator for the Smart Intelligent Parking System (SIP) followed an open tender process.

The appointment was made after a thorough evaluation involving 26 companies that responded to the Request for Proposal (RFP).

Amirudin explained that Selangor Menteri Besar (Incorporated) or MBI conducted a verification process before shortlisting eligible candidates for state government approval.

“MBI prioritises the state’s interests and does not grant full control to any party,“ he said after the 2025 Selangor Platform Strategic Partner Synergy and Appreciation Ceremony (PLATS).

The statement comes amid public concerns over the legality of privatising public car parks, which fall under the Ministry of Transport’s jurisdiction.

Local councils are delegated to manage parking enforcement and fee collection under Section 72 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The SIP aims to streamline parking fee collections across local authorities, starting with Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), and Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) from August 1.

The system targets low compliance rates, currently at 30%, while addressing issues like double parking and weak enforcement.

Revenue distribution will allocate 40% to local councils, 10% to MBI, and 50% to the concessionaire handling collections and enforcement.

Amirudin noted that the percentage could be renegotiated, considering the company’s high operational costs, including CCTV installation.

“The tender process was transparent, with 26 firms evaluated before final selection,“ he added. – Bernama