GUA MUSANG: The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) has allocated 59 cows for the ‘ibadah korban’ (animal scarificial rituals) with the Orang Asli community in conjunction with Aidiladha celebration in Kelantan this year.

MAIK president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the annual programme involves around 3,700 families from seven Orang Asli settlements in the district - Pos Hendrop, Pos Tuel, Sungai Rual, Pos Lebir, Pos Brooke, Pos Kuala Lah, and the Kuala Betis Resettlement Scheme (RPS).

He said that the programme in the Orang Asli settlements has become an annual nitiative by MAIK to celebrate Aidiladha with the community.

“This initiative is not only intended to bring joy and peace to the Orang Asli Muslim community, but also serves as a learning opportunity, both for them and for MAIK religious teachers, to understand the importance and true meaning of ‘ibadah korban’,” he said.

“Through the donation of these sacrificial cows, we hope the entire Orang Asli Muslim community in the participating areas can share in the blessings of the meat. It also symbolises MAIK’s care and compassion for this community,” he told reporters after attending the programme’s closing ceremony at RPS Kuala Betis today.

The ‘ibadah korban’ began on the second day of Aidiladha in each of the respective settlements, with the culminating event held today.