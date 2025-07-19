Maintenance on NKVE, ELITE: Users urged to plan journey

KUALA LUMPUR: Users of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) and the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) are advised to plan their journeys as maintenance works are being carried out.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement today announced that maintenance works involving drainage systems and right lane closures in both directions on the NKVE will begin today until Oct 14.

This involves the Damansara-Bukit Lanjan route at Kilometre (KM)19.3 to KM20.0 as well as road diversions at locations activated to ensure the comfort and safety of highway users.

Meanwhile, on the ELITE, it will begin on July 21 to 25 from 11 pm to 5 am involving the Putrajaya-Bandar Saujana Putra route at KM19.5 to KM18.0 following the bridge beam launching works as well as the activation of contra lanes.

“Highway users are advised to plan their journeys during the period. They are also advised to obey all traffic signs and instructions issued by PLUS personnel when passing through the affected areas.

“Highway users can also get the latest traffic information via the PLUS Application, PUTRI Virtual Assistant, X@plustrafik Application or Electronic Signage (VMS) at selected locations,” the statement said.

The public can also contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 if they wish to seek emergency assistance.

In a separate statement, PLUS announced that the Smart Lane route from Kulai to Sedenak at KM26.7 to KM33.7 (Northbound) will be closed starting next Monday (July 21), as part of ongoing efforts to improve the highway infrastructure.

PLUS announced the closure to make way for the implementation of lane addition works in the area.

“During the period, the two existing lanes at the affected locations will be open as usual to maintain traffic flow and minimise disruption to highway users,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Smart Lane route from Senai to Kulai at KM19.0 to KM26.7 (Northbound) will operate as usual. - Bernama