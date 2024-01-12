KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has announced an additional allocation of RM7 million to assist flood victims nationwide, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said this new allocation supplements the RM5 million announced yesterday, raising the total flood relief funds to RM12 million.

“Of the RM7 million additional allocation, RM2 million comes directly from MAIWP while the remaining is from MAIWP’s Taqwa Foundation.

“The additional funds were allocated in light of the worsening flood situation and will be distributed to victims, especially in the East Coast,” he told reporters during the Soul Journey Carnival for Asnaf Youth in conjunction with MAIWP 50th Anniversary at Kolej Profesional Baitulmal here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im advised the public to exercise caution and avoid actions that could endanger their lives, citing a recent viral video of a man performing prayers in floodwaters outside his home.

“Islam teaches us to avoid actions that could harm ourselves. A major flood could easily sweep someone away. There are safer alternatives, and we must remain cautious,” he said, adding that such actions might also lead to misunderstandings among the public.

The flood situation in several states continues to deteriorate, with the number of evacuees rising to 152,377 this morning from 146,611 last night.

Kelantan remains the hardest-hit state, followed by Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka, Pahang, Perlis and Selangor.