KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has allocated RM59.35 million this year to fund welfare programmes for the asnaf through strategic collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and related institutions.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said this was an effort by MAIWP to expand its role in ensuring that no asnaf is left out of receiving assistance.

He said NGOs and religious institutions such as mosques and suraus, tahfiz centres as well as shelters play an important role as field partners able to directly support the community and understand the real wants of the needy.

“My message to all NGOs; be the eyes and ears of MAIWP as you all are on the ground, always with the needy.

“Without you, MAIWP will probably be unable to reach all the hidden corners...the paces that may be difficult for us to get to,” he said when speaking at an event with NGOs and strategic partners of MAIWP 2025 here today.

Also present at the event were MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer and acting chief executive officer Mohd Fauzi Abidin.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said that last year MAIWP allocated RM49.3 million to NGOs and related agencies under the Ummah Development Cluster.

He also said that until yesterday (May 21), a total of RM399.2 million in zakat funds had been distributed to MAIWP through various aid schemes mobilised under six main clusters.

These clusters are Welfare, Protection, Economy, Medicine, Education and Developmen, in addition to ongoing programmes and initiatives in the Federal Territory, Putrajaya and Labuan.