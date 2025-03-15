MAIWP allocates RM1.1 million in tithe for Nur Ramadan 2025

LABUAN: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has allocated RM1.1 million in tithe contributions to assist underprivileged communities across the three Federal Territories through the Nur Ramadan 2025 initiative.

In a statement, the Federal Territories Department (JWP) said RM300,000 from the total amount will be distributed to 1,500 registered asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) and low-income individuals in Labuan.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr. Zaliha Mustafa today presented RM200 in cash aid to 300 recipients, including orphans, senior citizens, single mothers, persons with disabilities (PwD), and economically disadvantaged families, during the Nur Ramadan Programme at Surau Annur Rahim in Kampung Sungai Buton.

As part of the initiative, Surau Annur Rahim received a RM5,000 grant to enhance its facilities, ensuring greater comfort for congregants.

JWP also announced that RM75,000 has been allocated to each Federal Territory to provide iftar (breaking-of-fast meals) and moreh (after prayers supper) for asnaf attending Nur Ramadan programmes.