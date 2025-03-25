LABUAN: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has allocated RM3.3 million this year to support health equipment procurement, general medical assistance, and dialysis treatment aid in Labuan.

MAIWP Labuan manager Md Fadzli Md Saad said the annual allocation is aimed at easing the burden on Labuan Hospital, which is facing growing demands for medical equipment and patient care services.

The contribution was presented to Labuan Hospital director Dr Adnan Musa Balidran during a ceremony held at the hospital today.

Dr Adnan welcomed the assistance, noting that it would enable healthcare personnel to carry out their duties more effectively, especially given the increasing patient load and the need for upgraded medical facilities.

In addition to the main allocation, MAIWP has also provided RM50,000 in emergency medical funding to assist underprivileged Labuan residents who are unable to afford urgent medical care.

Further extending its support in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, MAIWP distributed RM27,000 in cash aid to 180 patients, providing relief during the festive period.

As part of today’s hospital visit, MAIWP also distributed 500 packed meals worth RM9,000 to healthcare workers as a gesture of appreciation for their continued dedication.

Labuan Hospital, the island’s only government hospital, caters to a growing population and serves not only locals in this island but also patients from nearby districts in Sabah and Sarawak.

The contributions by MAIWP come at a crucial time as the hospital continues to improve its services, including dialysis care, emergency services, and outpatient treatment.

He said MAIWP has been a key partner for public health support in this island, frequently assisting in bridging gaps for medical equipment procurement and patient welfare funding, especially for those from low-income households.

Md Fadzli reaffirmed MAIWP’s commitment to continuing collaborations with healthcare providers and expanding assistance programmes in the coming years.