MAIWP allocates RM88m in aid for asnaf in Labuan

LABUAN: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has allocated RM88 million as aid for various schemes for the asnaf group on this duty-free island.

MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer said that, of the total, RM66.2 million has already been disbursed for the different categories of asnaf.

“We are committed to ensuring that zakat funds are managed transparently, efficiently and directed towards those genuinely in need of assistance.

“We have organised various programmes, including convoys or Kembara Kasih MADANI, aimed at reaching out to the poor who fall under the eligible categories for aid,“ he said at the Kembara Kasih MADANI programme at Kampung Ganggarak today.

He said the zakat aid includes cash and general school assistance for poor students, living cost assistance, financial support for surau and Islamic schools, medical aid, medical equipment for hospitals and petrol assistance for e-hailing drivers and riders.

“Today, our Kembara Kasih MADANI initiative covered four villages - Kampung Patau-Patau; Kampung Kilan; Kampung Ganggarak; and Kampung Lajau - where we provided financial aid to 300 asnaf, including 100 poor students, a surau at SK Patau-Patau, entrepreneurship support and petrol for e-hailing operators... this involved an allocation of RM984,300,“ he said.

Syed Kamarulzaman said Kembara Kasih MADANI is an effort to reach out to the poor and build strong ties with the local community through various engagement activities.

“We want to listen to the people’s grievances and gather feedback on how to improve the livelihoods of the asnaf group through more effective programmes,“ he said.