TUARAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on Muslims to use the month of Ramadan as a platform to cultivate integrity and self-discipline.

He said that during Ramadan, Muslims are required to fast, and this act of worship itself instils the values of integrity and discipline in strengthening piety and faith in Allah.

“No one knows whether you are fasting or not—only you and Allah. So, this in itself trains integrity and discipline in observing the fast.

“We are trained to fast, which teaches us the meaning of discipline, integrity, and exemplary character because we are taught to be accountable to Allah. Integrity is nurtured during Ramadan,” he said at the Sabah-level MADANI Iftar event at Padang Istiadat here today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Anwar said that Ramadan also teaches the dimension of humanity, as Muslims experience various challenges, including hunger and thirst, while also understanding the hardships faced by the less fortunate.

“...Ramadan teaches us the value of Rahmah (compassion). As we enter the last third of Ramadan, have we truly become aware of our responsibility to care for the poor? If we are sincere, we should help orphans and the needy this Ramadan so they can celebrate Aidilfitri with joy.

“Ramadan teaches us to be more compassionate towards struggling neighbours. It allows us to feel the hardships of living in poverty,” he said.

He also urged Muslims to enliven mosques and fulfil their responsibility of paying zakat (tithes) to help those in need.

“Paying zakat reminds us once again that it is an important economic instrument to support those who are struggling. There are still people around us living in dire conditions,” he said.