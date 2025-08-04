Malaysia activates 3,300 tube wells to combat dry weather challenges

SUBANG: The government has activated around 3,300 tube wells in fire-prone regions to mitigate risks from the ongoing hot and dry weather caused by the Southwest Monsoon.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is leading efforts to clean and reactivate these wells, particularly in vulnerable peatlands and forested zones.

“These tube wells were established earlier, and immediate operational measures are now in place through collaboration between JBPM and district disaster committees,“ Ahmad Zahid told reporters after observing a cloud seeding operation at the Subang Air Base.

He was joined by National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and MetMalaysia deputy director-general Mohd Zunaidi Mat.

The Deputy PM warned that the Southwest Monsoon, expected to persist until mid-October, demands sustained preparedness from all agencies.

“NADMA and MetMalaysia advise heightened readiness, especially in extreme heat zones,“ he said.

Health advisories have also been issued to reduce public exposure to soaring temperatures. The Ministry of Health (MOH) recommends rescheduling outdoor school activities to safeguard students.

“Awareness campaigns must escalate to limit outdoor engagements, particularly for schoolchildren. District Education Offices are coordinating adjustments,“ Ahmad Zahid added.

Earlier, he reported successful cloud seeding over Perak’s Bukit Merah Dam, where water levels had plummeted to 12.21%.

Heavy rainfall occurred within 45 minutes of the operation, offering relief to affected communities and farmlands. - Bernama