Malaysia advocates AI and innovation for food security at APEC FSMM

PUTRAJAYA: Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu emphasised the importance of innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) in strengthening food systems.

He shared these insights during a roundtable session at the 10th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Food Security Ministerial Meeting (FSMM) in Incheon, South Korea.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) stated that Mohamad led Malaysia’s delegation and called for regional cooperation to achieve sustainable food security.

“Malaysia is deeply concerned about global food security challenges worsened by conflicts, climate disasters, and economic instability,” the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted the hunger crises in Sudan and Gaza, condemning violations of the human right to food.

“Malaysia urges immediate humanitarian aid and relief efforts in affected regions,” the statement added.

The 10th FSMM, themed ‘Building a Sustainable Tomorrow’, focused on three priorities: Connect, Innovate, and Prosper.

The meeting served as a platform for discussions on agricultural innovation and sustainable food security strategies.

Key topics included sustainability, smart innovation, and aligning global connectivity with APEC economic priorities.

On the sidelines, Mohamad met South Korea’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Song Mi-ryung.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing agricultural cooperation between the two nations.

Discussions covered research collaboration, modern farming techniques, and human capital development.

AI applications for early pest detection in paddy crops were also explored as a potential area of partnership.

Mohamad invited South Korea to attend the High-Level Advisory Group (HLAG2025) meeting in Kuala Lumpur this September.

The event will coincide with the 4th World Irrigation Forum and the 76th ICID International Executive Council Meeting. - Bernama