Malaysia affirms labour commitment at ILO conference

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s participation in the International Labour Conference (ILC), organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), demonstrates the country’s commitment to aligning its labour policies and legislation with international standards.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) said its Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, is leading the Malaysian delegation to the annual conference held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Malaysia’s involvement in the ILC is seen as crucial for strengthening worker protection, enhancing workforce well-being, and fostering strategic cooperation in human capital development.

Sim is scheduled to deliver a general address at the ILC and hold meetings with his ASEAN counterparts, as well as engage in bilateral discussions with representatives from China, India, Nepal, and Qatar. These meetings aim to boost collaboration on worker mobility and cross-border labour management.

The Malaysian delegation will also take part in strategic engagements with various international stakeholders throughout the official mission.

A key focus of the visit is Malaysia’s ongoing collaboration with the World Economic Forum, including the launch of TalentCorp’s national strategy to address talent-related challenges and participation in the Gender Parity Accelerator initiative, which aims to increase women’s participation in the national workforce.

“Through active participation and close ties with various international partners, KESUMA is confident that this official visit will yield a positive impact in efforts to uplift the dignity of workers, enhance national competitiveness, and prepare Malaysia’s workforce to face future economic challenges,“ read the statement.