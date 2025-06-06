National professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani led the charge of five Malaysian pairs into the quarter-finals of the 2025 Indonesia Open badminton tournament at Istora Senayan, Jakarta today.

In the second round of the Super 1000-level tournament, the world number one pair faced a tough challenge from compatriots Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong before sealing a 21-14, 16-21, 21-14 victory in 54 minutes.

The India Open champions in January will next face Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

Joining Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin are Malaysia Masters champions in May, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, who defeated compatriots Junaidi Arif-Yap Roy King 14-21, 21-11, 21-15.

The world number seven pair will go up against India’s Satwisairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.

In the mixed doubles, second seeds Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei lived up to expectations by reaching the quarter-finals after ousting Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch 21-9, 21-12 in just 31 minutes. They will next meet another Danish pair, Jesper Toft-Amalie Magelund.

Also making it into the last eight are Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, who defeated Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah 21-12, 21-17 to set up a clash with Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran.

Meanwhile, national top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah secured their spot in the quarter-finals after staging a comeback to beat Indonesia’s Lanny Tria Mayasari-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 18-21, 21-16, 21-17.

The world number four pair will face Japan’s Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi, who overcame Malaysia’s Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting 21-15, 21-16 in the second round.

In the men’s singles, Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao was eliminated in the second round after failing to match the prowess of China’s fourth seed Li Shi Feng, losing 18-21, 18-21.