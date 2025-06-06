INTER MILAN'S bid to bring in Cesc Fabregas as a replacement for Simone Inzaghi stalled on Thursday when Como refused them permission to talk with their coach.

Inzaghi left on Tuesday following Inter's humiliating 5-0 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Reports subsequently linked Inter with a move for the former Spain international Fabregas.

“We communicated our refusal directly to the president of Inter, who accepted it with the courtesy and clarity expected between clubs who hold a mutual respect,“ Como said in a statement.

“For this reason, we are treating the persistent rumours of their interest in our coach as pure fantasy.”

Fabregas, 38, who had a glittering club career with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, took over last July as coach of Como, the club where he ended his playing career in 2023.

Under his guidance, the promoted side finished tenth in Serie A, often praised for their attractive play.

Following the announcement of the departure of Inzaghi, who officially joined Saudi club Al-Hilal on Thursday, Inter had made Fabregas their priority.

According to the Italian press, they have now turned their attention to Cristian Chivu, a former Inter player, who is currently in charge of Parma.